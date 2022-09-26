Alizeh Shah turns heads with her new pictures

Actor Alizeh Shah shared her new pictures that are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral pictures showed Mera Dil Mera Dushman star wearing an embroidered kurta shalwar.

Thousands of Instagram users shared Alizeh Shah’s new pictures. Netizens complimented her looks with the comments.

The actor is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on Instagram. She takes to the visual-sharing application to share pictures of herself and professional endeavors with her millions of followers.

Earlier, Dil Mom ka Diya star turned heads with pictures of her in sky blue outfit. Moreover, she recently shared clicks of herself in a stylish green kurta.

The celebrity has proved her mettle in the drama industry by playing diverse roles. She was in superhit projects Dil Mom Ka Diya and Mera Dil Mera Dushman being one of them.

The celebrity got an offer to do an item number after her smoking video made rounds. The actor admitted to her being considered an item girl after it.

