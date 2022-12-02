Alizeh Shah wins social media with latest pictures

Latest pictures of actor and model Alizeh Shah is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The “Mera Dil Mera Dushman” actor was sitting in a car with a pink shirt on. The viral pictures got thousands of likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Instagram users complimented her looks in the comments.

A netizen wrote the actor should stop flaunting her looks as everyone knows she was extremely beautiful. The second user called her a “gorgeous doll” while the third dubbed her pretty.

It is not the first time that Alizeh Shah has won social media with her dashing pictures.

Earlier, she shared pictures of her on the sets of “Taqdeer” drama and it went viral. She was in a pair of blue-washed denim with a black knitted tank top. The actor styled the look with a matching embellished stole around her neck and wore her long hair in curls with fringes and doll face makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Moreover, she also shared a picture of her with the serial’s male lead Sami Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzooo (@alizehshahofficial)

In “Taqdeer“, her character is that of Romaisa (Romi), the only daughter of the family. Her wish is everyone’s command which she does not like. Everyone else adores her humble attitude and innocence.

