Alizeh Shah wows netizens with latest pictures

Actor and model Alizeh Shah took social media by storm with her latest pictures that are going viral on different interactive platforms.

Alizeh Shah, in the viral pictures on Instagram, wore a colourful kurta for the dashing photoshoot. Her caption read, “Thought you got all you came for lover lover.”

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)



The celebrity’s pictures were well received by the users of the social media application. They complimented her looks with their comments. Here are some of them.

“Beautiful 😍😍”

“You are very very beautiful, Miss Alizeh Shah😍❤️🥰”

“Words can’t define your dignity ❤️”

“Princess of Pakistan”

The Dil Mom Ka Diya actor keeps fans updated on her personal and professional happenings by sharing pictures and videos with her millions of followers. Her social media posts are well-received by netizens.

Earlier, Alizeh Shah posted pictures of herself in red. The photo album got thousands of likes from the application’s users.

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

She has made a name for herself in the drama and film industry. The actor has worked in superhit projects Dil Mom Ka Diya, Mera Dil Mera Dushman and others.

The actor had spoken about dealing with social anxiety. She claimed she does not speak even if there is something to discuss. She added her statements have been misinterpreted many times.

