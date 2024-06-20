Alka Yagnik reveals hearing loss diagnosis

Veteran Indian singer Alka Yagnik requested prayers from her fans and well-wishers, as she revealed being diagnosed with a rare hearing loss.

One of the most prominent playback singers in the Indian film industry, Alka Yagnik updated her well-wishers about her health and disclosed earlier this week, that her doctors have diagnosed a rare hearing loss after she felt, she was not able to hear anything, following a viral attack.

“To all my fans, friends, followers and well wishers,” Yagnik began to write on the social site Instagram, along with an old picture of herself.

She continued, “A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action.”

“It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares,” she revealed and requested, “As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alka Yagnik (@therealalkayagnik)

With a piece of advice, Yagnik furthered, “For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life.”

“With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour,” she concluded.

Thousands of social followers, including the music fraternity, extended their wishes for the speedy recovery of the veteran.

“Dear Alka ji.. very sorry to hear this. Can’t imagine what you must be going through. Please stay strong. Praying for your speedy recovery,” wrote A-list singer Shreya Ghoshal, while Sonu Nigam penned, “I knew something was not right.. I’ll see you when I get back..God speed your recovery.”

Musicians A.R. Rahman, Armaan Malik, Shankar Mahadevan and Shilpa Rao among others also wished Yagnik a speedy recovery.