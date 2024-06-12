Jonas Brothers’ Kevin reveals cancer diagnosis; undergoes surgery

American actor-musician Kevin Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, revealed he was diagnosed with skin cancer and underwent surgery to remove the cancerous mole.

Kevin Jonas, 36, who was recently hospitalized for a mole treatment, shared the cancer diagnosis in a new video message on Instagram, revealing that he had a malignant mole near his hairline, which he got removed.

“So today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head,” he began to share in the video.

“Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guy that started to grow, and now I have to get surgery to remove it,” he added, panning the camera closer to the mole on his head.

“Alright, I’m all done. Now it’s time to heal,” Jonas stated after the video transitioned to the post-surgery clip from the car.

“Make sure to get those moles checked, people!” he urged at the end of the video, published with the caption, “Friendly reminder to get your moles checked.”

Thousands of his fans and fraternity fellows reacted to the diagnosis post with heartfelt wishes for Jonas, on his road to recovery.

As per Mayo Clinic, basal cell carcinoma is a form of skin cancer that originates in the basal cells, which are responsible for generating new skin cells as old ones perish.

