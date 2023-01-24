All grid stations ‘restored’ after major power outage, claims Energy Ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Energy claimed on Tuesday that all 1,112 grid stations of the country’s national grid have been “restored” after a major 24-hour power breakdown, ARY News reported.

“All 1,112 grid stations restored within 24 hours nationwide,” tweeted the ministry.

According to the Ministry of Energy, 48 to 72 hours are usually required to re-link power plants of about 9500 megawatts to the transmission system after any power breakdown.

However, ARY News reported that power was still not restored to large parts of Karachi, including, Gulistan-e-Johar, Malir, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Landhi, Saddar and several other areas.

The country had plunged into darkness Monday morning due to a fault in the national grid.

Reasons revealed

The extreme shortfall in electricity generation is said to be the major cause of the power breakdown that hit various parts of the country.

Power generation was lower than 7,000 megawatts on Monday morning, well-placed sources said.” There was upto 6,000 megawatts”.

“Hydel power generation in the country goes down to 90 percent, while thermal power generation by 70 pct,” according to sources.

PM orders probe

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took notice of the countrywide power breakdown.

According to the statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office (PMO), the prime minister has constituted a high-level committee for investigation into the matter.

PM Shehbaz also sought an immediate report from the Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir.

PM Shehbaz inquired about the reason behind the power breakdown in the entire country and said it should be apprised as to why such a big crisis of electricity took place in the country.

