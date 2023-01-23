Power breakdown hits major cities of Pakistan

Parts of the country including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Quetta plunged into darkness as a high-tension electricity supply line between Quetta and Guddu caused a major electricity breakdown, ARY News reported on Monday.

A power outage hit 22 districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, Islamabad, Lahore, cities in Multan region, Karachi and others around 7:35 am.

ابتدائی اطلاعات کے مطابق آج صبح 7:34 پر نیشنل گرڈ کی سسٹم فریکوئنسی کم ہوئ جس سے بجلی کے نظام میں وسیع بریک ڈاؤن ہوا

سسٹم کی بحالی پر کام تیزی سےجاری ہے — Ministry of Energy (@MoWP15) January 23, 2023

In Islamabad, the electricity supply to 117 grid stations has been suspended. The Islamabad Electric Supply Company said they are in contact with the regional control centre.

In Lahore, consumers in areas of Mall Road, Kanal Road and other areas are facing the disruption in power supply. Officials said they are investigating the matter.

People from different cities thronged to social media to report the electricity failure.

On September 1, 2021, several areas of Karachi faced power outages which were caused by the tripping of an extra high tension (EHT) transmission line in Sindh’s Jamshoro district, K-Electric said.

The Ministry of Energy said lightning struck the Jamshoro grid station at 4:09pm which damaged its isolator related to the circuits of the 220kV Jamshoro-Tando Mohammad Khan line.

