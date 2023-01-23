Monday, January 23, 2023
type here...
HomeBusiness
Web Desk

Power breakdown hits major cities of Pakistan

test

Parts of the country including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Quetta plunged into darkness as a high-tension electricity supply line between Quetta and Guddu caused a major electricity breakdown, ARY News reported on Monday. 

A power outage hit 22 districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, Islamabad, Lahore, cities in Multan region, Karachi and others around 7:35 am.

In Islamabad, the electricity supply to 117 grid stations has been suspended. The Islamabad Electric Supply Company said they are in contact with the regional control centre.

In Lahore, consumers in areas of Mall Road, Kanal Road and other areas are facing the disruption in power supply. Officials said they are investigating the matter.

People from different cities thronged to social media to report the electricity failure.

Read more: NEPRA slaps Rs10 million fine on NTDC over 2021 breakdown

On September 1, 2021, several areas of Karachi faced power outages which were caused by the tripping of an extra high tension (EHT) transmission line in Sindh’s Jamshoro district, K-Electric said.

The Ministry of Energy said lightning struck the Jamshoro grid station at 4:09pm which damaged its isolator related to the circuits of the 220kV Jamshoro-Tando Mohammad Khan line.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.