All militants involved in Dasu blast arrested: CTD

PESHAWAR: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) deputy inspector general (DIG) Javed Iqbal Wazir said on Wednesday all the militants involved in the July 14 Dasu blast have been arrested.

Sharing a round-up of actions taken by the CTD in the year 2021, Wazir said the suicide bomber behind the attack that killed 12 people, including nine Chinese nationals, had been identified.

Also Read: RAW-NDS nexus behind Dasu attack: FM Qureshi

He pointed out that the entire network of the militants involved in the terrorist attack had been busted with the help of intelligence agencies.

At least 12 people, including nine Chinese nationals working on the Dasu Hydropower Project, were killed when a bus carrying them fell into a ravine following an explosion on July 14, this year.

The DIG said the CTD eliminated three large groups of the proscribed ISIS in various operations and killed nine terrorists involved in acts of terrorism in the southern districts of the province.

Also Read: Pakistan releases findings of Dasu terrorist attack

The province saw 237 incidents of terrorism in 2021 with 561 FIRs registered, he revealed, adding that 599 “high-profile” terrorists with a collective head money of Rs200 million were rounded up.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!