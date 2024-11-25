web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Monday, November 25, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

All Pakistan Traders Association fears goods shortage amid container seizures, road blockade

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: President All Pakistan Traders Association, Ajmal Baloch has appealed for a political resolution to the prevailing chaos engulfing the country.

In a statement, Baloch highlighted the widespread unrest that has affected the common public and economy.

Baloch stated, “There is chaos across the country, and the people are deeply troubled.” He pointed out that the blockade of roads has led to the shutdown of industries, causing significant losses to the trading community.

Expressing concerns over the potential scarcity of essential food items nationwide, Baloch warned, “There is a fear of shortages of foodstuffs across the country.”

He further highlighted the logistical challenges, noting that containers carrying goods are stranded on the roads, exacerbating the crisis.

Pakistan Traders’ association also raised alarms about the disruption in the supply of medicines to medical stores, making it impossible to deliver essential drugs. “Patients are unable to reach hospitals, and ambulances are struggling to find routes, resulting in fatalities,” Baloch remarked.

Ajmal Baloch has called upon the government to address the current situation by implementing a political solution to alleviate the hardships faced by both the general public and the business community.

Read more: Pakistan Transport Council criticizes container seizures amid PTI protests

In response to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad, authorities have completely sealed the entry and exit points of the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Containers have been placed on major routes, including Faizabad Flyover, with heavy police deployment in the area.

Key roads such as Murree Road, Motorway, Rawat, T-Chowk, Taxila, Margalla, and Mandrah have been blocked, along with major highways like Murree Expressway, Hazara Expressway, and connecting roads from Punjab.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.