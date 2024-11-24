Pakistan Transport Council criticizes container seizures amid PTI protests

LAHORE: Pakistan Transport Council Chairman Tanveer Ahmed Jatt has expressed serious concerns over the seizure of thousands of vehicles by police to block roads during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests.

“Containers carrying life-saving medicines, vegetables, fruits, and electronic goods are being confiscated. Any loss or looting of these goods will be the government’s responsibility,” said Tanveer Jatt.

He added that the daily losses due to seized trucks and containers amount to millions, further straining the already struggling goods transport sector, which he described as “ruined by flawed government policies.”

Tanveer Jatt has urged the Prime Minister to show mercy on transporters and drivers by immediately releasing the confiscated containers.

In response to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad, authorities have completely sealed the entry and exit points of the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

PTI is all set to hold a countrywide protest today on the call of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Containers have been placed on major routes, including Faizabad Flyover, with heavy police deployment in the area.

Key roads such as Murree Road, Motorway, Rawat, T-Chowk, Taxila, Margalla, and Mandrah have been blocked, along with major highways like Murree Expressway, Hazara Expressway, and connecting roads from Punjab.

Over 6,000 police personnel have been deployed across Rawalpindi, with security arrangements tightened.

Police conducted raids throughout the night to detain PTI workers, resulting in the arrest of over 170 activists from various areas. Prisoner transport buses have been brought into the city to manage detainees.