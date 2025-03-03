Former cricketer suggests sidelining senior players

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal suggested that senior players should be sidelined and younger talent be given a chance to shine in T20 matches.

Speaking during ARY News programme ‘Aitraz Hai’, Kamran Akmal said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should form a ‘professional’ team, citing the current team’s reliance on ‘hopes and prayers’.

“We need to create a pool of 35-40 players, not just rely on 20-25 players,” Kamran Akmal said and added, “This can only be achieved by giving opportunities to new players in T20 cricket and preparing backup players.”

He also suggested that senior players be sidelined for 8-10 months and focus on Test and ODI cricket, while new players are given a chance to prove themselves in T20 cricket. He emphasised the importance of developing a strong backup system, citing the lack of progress in the last 6-7 years.

Kamran Akmal also pointed to India’s dominant performance against New Zealand, restricting them to under 250 runs, as an example of a well-organized team. He stressed that the PCB needs to adopt a more professional approach, focusing on merit-based team selection and developing a larger pool of players.