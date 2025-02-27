Pakistan remain winless in Champions Trophy 2025 as Bangladesh clash abandoned

Pakistan ended their Champions Trophy 2025 without scoring a victory as their final group-stage game against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain in Rawalpindi.

The two sides were awarded a point each as the game was washed out without even the toss at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Both teams ended their group with one point each, having lost their two games to India and New Zealand who have booked a spot in the semi-finals.

Defending champions Pakistan got off to a horrible start in the Champions Trophy 2025 as they were beaten by New Zealand by 60 runs in Karachi on February 19.

The Men in Green then lost to India by six wickets in Dubai, virtually knocking them out of the race for the semi-finals.

Bangladesh also lost their opening game to India followed by a defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

Pakistan Squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Saud Shakeel, Naseem Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Hasnain, Usman Khan and Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh Squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Nahid Rana.