“No excuses”: Pakistan failed to perform, says Aqib Javed on Champions Trophy 2025 debacle

Interim head coach of the national team, Aqib Javed, stated that when the team does not perform as expected in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan, the defending champions and hosts of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, were eliminated from the eight-team tournament after New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

After suffering two consecutive defeats, Pakistan’s hopes of advancing to the next stage relied on the outcomes of the remaining Group A matches. Pakistan’s slim chances hinged on Bangladesh beating New Zealand, followed by its own convincing win over Bangladesh on February 27.

However, New Zealand’s triumph on Monday sealed the fate of both Pakistan and Bangladesh, eliminating them from the Champions Trophy 2025.

“No excuse, Pakistan team did not play well,” Aqib Javed said while addressing a press conference following the debacle performance of Green Shirts in Champions Trophy 2025.

Defending the players, Aqib Javed said players feel more disappointment than the fans after losing games. “Players are deeply saddened by the recent performances.”

Replying to a question, the Pakistan cricket team head coach questioned who could be satisfied after a defeat. We cannot change the whole team and start playing U-19 players in the national team, he added.

He stressed that excuses have no place in life, nor should they. He also highlighted the importance of players like Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman in the team for tournaments like Champions Trophy 2025.

Certain players have the ability to change the course of a game, and their presence is crucial for the team’s success, he added referring to injured Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman.

Reflecting on the Champions Trophy 2025 match against India, he noted that had Pakistan managed to score 280 or 300 runs, the game would have been much more competitive.

Pakistan cricket team interim head coach Aqib Javed denied rumours of searching for another job and termed Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, best and future of Pakistan.