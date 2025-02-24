web analytics
New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl first against Bangladesh

RAWALPINDI: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

New Zealand Playing XI: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and William Orourke.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana and Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand have kicked off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on a high after a commanding victory over hosts Pakistan in the tournament opener on February 19.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, were defeated by India in their opening game in Dubai on February 20.

Pakistan are heavily reliant on the result of the game for their chance in the ongoing tournament.

Read more: Here is how Pakistan can still qualify for CT25 semi-final

The defending champions would hope that Bangladesh defeat New Zealand in the game.

Bangladesh are set to face the Green Shirts on February 27 in both teams’ final group-stage game of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

