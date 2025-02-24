Pakistan pile up unwanted records in India clash at CT 2025

Pakistan bagged several unwanted records as they faced a crushing defeat in the IND vs PAK game at the Champions Trophy 2025.

India thrashed the defending champions as they chased down a modest 242-run target with a loss of four wickets and 45 deliveries to spare in Dubai a day earlier.

With two consecutive defeats in the Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan team is entirely dependent on other teams’ results to qualify for the semi-final of the ongoing tournament.

The national side has been severely criticised for their slow-paced inning and the inability to adapt to modern cricket where the strike rate is of much significance to dominate the opposition.

However, the defending champions looked out of touch in the high-intensity IND vs PAK game as Pakistan batters played 152 dot balls out of the total 298 balls they faced in the Champions Trophy 2025 game against India.

In their opening game against New Zealand, Pakistan played 162 dot balls out of the 284 deliveries they faced.

The national side stands second in the list of teams who played the most dot balls in the first 20 overs in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Read more: Hafeez wants Pakistan to move on from Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem

Afghanistan top the list with 65.8 percent dot balls in their first 20 overs, followed by Pakistan with 65. 4 percent.

The 104-run partnership between captain Mohammad Rizwan and left-handed batter Saud Shakeel in the India game was also the slowest partnership for Pakistan since 2014.

The two batters took 144 balls to stitch the stand which was considered a major factor in mounting pressure on the middle-order.

The two scored just 27 runs from 11.1 over to 20 overs of the Pakistan inning in the IND vs PAK game.

The pace trio of Pakistan including Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf bowled 23 overs combined in the clash against India.

The three pacers conceded 163 runs and took just two wickets in the game.