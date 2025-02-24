Hafeez wants Pakistan to move on from Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Mohammad Hafeez lashed out at the national team’s bowling trio’s failure after a shameful performance in the Champions Trophy 2025.

“The trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf failed to perform in 2023’s Asia Cup, 50-over World Cup, T-20 World Cup and in Champions Trophy 2025.” Hafeez said while talking to a private TV, following Pakistan’s defeat from India.

“It is time to realise that these guys, according to many people they have skills, lekin vo skills bada tournament jitwane k kabil nahi hume najar aa rahe hai, vo sabit nahi kar rahe hai. Let’s move on from them. Let’s bring other people. Let’s go with Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Akif Javed, Mir Hamza. These guys are waiting for their chances. Inko khila k dekh lete hai. They are also Pakistani; they also have a Pakistani passport.”

Turning his cannons towards Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez said, he [Babar] is considered a good batter of Pakistan, but he is not like Inzamamul Haq.

Haq use to win matches for Pakistan even in difficult situations, Mohammad Hafeez said.

Babar Azam is playing for Pakistan from last 10 years, yet he is unable to help Pakistan in winning a single match against India, the former captain added.

Mohammad Hafeez said its a time to move on and give chances to other people over the ‘big names’ who are unable to perform for Pakistan.

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar also slammed Pakistan cricket team following their disappointing loss to India, saying the national team lacks required skills to compete on the biggest occasion.

During a recent cricket show, Shoaib Akhtar said, “We always speak about intent but I think they also lack skills. If they had skills, they wouldn’t have played like way.”

Pakistan face six-wicket defeat from India

On Sunday, a masterful century from Virat Kohli, coupled with disciplined bowling, propelled India to a convincing six-wicket victory over Pakistan in a crucial Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Stadium.

India chased down a modest 242 with a loss of four wickets and 45 deliveries to spare.

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten with 100 runs as he smashed seven fours. Sheryas Iyer struck 56 runs studded with seven fours and a six.