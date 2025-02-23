‘Brainless Captaincy’: Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Pakistan’s loss against India

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has slammed Pakistan cricket team following their disappointing loss to India, saying the national team lacks required skills to compete on the biggest occasion.

During a recent cricket show, Shoaib Akhtar said, “We always speak about intent but I think they also lack skills. If they had skills, they wouldn’t have played like way.”

He also expressed his discontent with the team’s management and captaincy during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, labeling them as “clueless” and “brainless”.

“Clueless management to be honest, brainless captaincy… absolutely average team who displayed the skills there… nothing to talk about it,” he added.

Shoaib Akhtar taking a jibe at the team for their ‘successive’ failures in the past few years.

“It is not unusual (from Pakistan team). Nothing to talk about it… they don’t know what to do… honestly nothing,” Shoaib Akhtar added.

Earlier on Sunday, a masterful century from Virat Kohli, coupled with disciplined bowling, propelled India to a convincing six-wicket victory over Pakistan in a crucial Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Stadium.

India chased down a modest 242 with a loss of four wickets and 45 deliveries to spare. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten with 100 runs as he smashed seven fours. Sheryas Iyer struck 56 runs studded with seven fours and a six.

Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets for 74 runs in his 8 overs. For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed was the only the positive as finished with figures 1-28 in his 10 overs.

Saud Shakeel scored a fifty as Pakistan set a 242-run target for India. Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan made 46 off 77 balls while Khushdil Shah scored 38 off 39 deliveries.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowler for India, taking three wickets while Hardik Pandya took two wickets.

Harshit Rana, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket each in the game.