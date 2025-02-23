Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against India in CT 2025 clash

DUBAI: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the blockbuster IND vs PAK clash at the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday.

The hosts brought in opening batter Imam-ul-Haq as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury he sustained in the opening game against New Zealand on February 19.

India have decided to go with the same Playing XI from their opening Champions Trophy 2025 game against Bangladesh.

Pakistan Playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c) (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Salman Agha, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

It is worth noting here that the two sides last faced off in the tournament in the final of the 2017 edition.

Pakistan lifted the trophy after defeating India by 180 runs in the blockbuster IND vs PAK final at the Oval.

Read more: Hafeez calls for Imam-Kamran opening pair for India clash

India have started their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on a high after defeating Bangladesh in their opening game.

Pakistan, however, got off to a dismal start as they lost the tournament opener to New Zealand in Karachi on February 19.

The IND vs PAK clash has become a must-win game for hosts to stay alive in the Champions Trophy 2025.