Hafeez calls for Imam-Kamran opening pair for India clash

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has called for a change in the national side’s opening pair before the hotly-anticipated IND v PAK clash at the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan were forced to promote star batter Babar Azam up the order after regular opener Saim Ayub was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

The national side suffered another blow following the injury of opening batter Fakhar Zaman in their opening game against New Zealand on February 19.

Left-handed batter Imam-ul-Haq was brought into the squad as his replacement for the side’s remaining games in the Champions Trophy 2025.

As Pakistan prepare for the blockbuster IND v PAK clash on February 23, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has suggested going in the game with the opening pair of Imam-ul-Haq and Kamran Ghulam.

During an appearance on a private TV show, Hafeez reiterated his stance of restoring Babar Azam to his usual No. 3 position where he scored the bulk of his runs in the ODI format.

“Babar Azam has to come at No. 3. If Fakhar Zaman’s replacement as the opener and Kamran Ghulam open the inning, then our remaining batting order will be sorted out,” he said.

According to Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam has proved his talent by performing in Tests and ODIs for Pakistan in recent tours.

“Babar will come at No. 3, Mohammad Rizwan at No. 4 and Salman Agha will bat at No. 5,” he said.

The former Pakistan captain was of the view that the current combination of the team would not benefit the side in the upcoming IND v PAK game at the Champions Trophy 2025.

“If we stick with the same composition, then the results will be the same,” he said.