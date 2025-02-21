Mohammad Hafeez has THIS advice for Imam-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has offered a piece of advice to Imam-ul-Haq who replaced Fakhar Zaman in the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Imam was named as replacement for Fakhar Zaman who was ruled out of the tournament ahead of the IND v PAK game in Dubai.

The left-handed batter sustained an injury in the very first over of Pakistan’s game against New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi.

While he came out to bat in Pakistan’s inning, Fakhar Zaman looked visibly in pain and could not run between the wickets.

Following the game, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that Imam-ul-Haq was approved as a replacement in the Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

As the side is set to face India in the blockbuster IND v PAK game, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has advised Imam to improve his strike rate and intent required in modern-day cricket.

Read more: VIDEO: Fakhar Zaman breaks down in tears after CT25 injury blow

“He is a fantastic player with strong performance in ODIs. The biggest question mark is on his strike rate. The missing part in his game is intent as an opener to score quickly,” Hafeez said.

The former Pakistan captain was of the view that Imam-ul-Haq was a quality player who has the ability to give performances for Pakistan at the international level.

“I wish him all the best to perform for Pakistan even if he came as a replacement. He is a strong character and I am sure he will grab the opportunity he received,” Mohammad Hafeez said.

The former Pakistan captain urged the left-handed batter to go out and express himself in the upcoming IND v PAK game and the remaining tournament.

It is worth noting here that Pakistan lost their first game to New Zealand in Karachi and will look to make a comeback in the must-win IND v PAK game at the Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23.