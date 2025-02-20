VIDEO: Fakhar Zaman breaks down in tears after CT25 injury blow

KARACHI: Pakistani opener Fakhar Zaman was seen bursting into tears in emotions after being ruled out of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a an injury.

The explosive batter sustained an injury while fielding in the first over of Pakistan’s game against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19.

The incident occurred in the first over of the fixture when Fakhar Zaman fell awkwardly during the fielding and got hurt. Following his injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the batter was being examined for a muscular sprain.

Fakhar Zaman, not looking entirely fit, came in to bat at number four, but failed to leave a mark, managing a mere 24 runs off 41 deliveries, with Michael Bracewell ultimately claiming his wicket.

In a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board on its official social media account, Fakhar Zaman could be seen limping to dressing room where he burst into tears. His teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi could also been in the video, trying to comfort the tearful batter.

“I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride. Unfortunately I’m now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity. I will be backing our boys in green from home,” he wrote in his post on Instagram.

Pertinent to note here that Fakhar Zaman is the second opener who got injured in recent days as Saim Ayub was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury during the South Africa tour.

Meanwhile, Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq has replaced Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Following his injury, the Event Technical Committee of the Champions Trophy 2025 approved Imam-ul-Haq as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan squad.

“Imam, who has played 72 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Fakhar was ruled out due to an oblique injury,” the ICC said in a statement.