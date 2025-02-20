Imam-ul-Haq replaces Fakhar in Pakistan squad for CT 2025

Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq has replaced Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 following his injury in their opening game against New Zealand.

The explosive batter sustained an injury while fielding in the first over of Pakistan’s game against New Zealand in Karachi a day earlier.

Following his injury, the Event Technical Committee of the Champions Trophy 2025 approved Imam-ul-Haq as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan squad.

“Imam, who has played 72 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Fakhar was ruled out due to an oblique injury,” the ICC said in a statement.

Fakhar Zaman took to Instagram to share the news with the Pakistan fans as he expressed his resolve to make a stronger comeback.

“I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride. Unfortunately I’m now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity. I will be backing our boys in green from home,” he wrote in his post on Instagram.

Pertinent to note here that Fakhar Zaman is the second opener who got injured in recent days as Saim Ayub was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury during the South Africa tour.

His injury dealt a major blow to Pakistan’s campaign as they plan a comeback in the tournament with a win in the IND v PAK game, scheduled for February 23.

Pakistan updated squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.