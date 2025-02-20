Fakhar Zaman ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025: sources

Pakistan opening batter Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 as the side is set to depart for Dubai for the hotly-anticipated IND v PAK game.

The left-handed batter limped off the field during the curtain raiser against New Zealand in Karachi a day earlier.

The incident occurred in the first over of the fixture when Fakhar Zaman fell awkwardly during the fielding and got hurt.

Following his injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the batter was being examined for a muscular sprain.

Now, sources have said that the star Pakistan batter has been ruled of the Champions Trophy 2025 ahead of the IND v PAK clash on February 23 in Dubai.

As per sources privy to the matter, Fakhar Zaman will not accompany the national squad to Dubai following his injury.

Read more: Fakhar Zaman leaves field during PAK v NZ CT 2025 match

Meanwhile, reports said that Imam-ul-Haq was the strong contender to fill his position at the top ahead of the IND v PAK game.

Pertinent to note here that Fakhar Zaman was the only proper opener for the hosts after Saim Ayub was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury he sustained during the South Africa tour.

In his absence, star Pakistan batter Babar Azam opened the inning for Pakistan in the tri-nation series and Pakistan’s opening fixture in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

Fakhar Zaman made his ODI debut in the Champions Trophy 2017. He scored a match-winning ton in the IND v PAK final to help Pakistan defeat India in the final at the Oval.