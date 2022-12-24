All students from 38 Karachi colleges fail inter exam

KARACHI: All students from 38 colleges in Karachi failed in intermediate exams, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the Karachi board announced the intermediate examination results.

The shocking results showed that all the students in 38 colleges of Karachi including 25 government and 13 private colleges have failed in inter exams.

The Karachi board has also issued the details of colleges’ performances and suspended the registration certificates of these colleges for such poor performance.

Moreover, The principals of these colleges were blamed for poor performance regarding enrollment in their respective colleges and they were also unable to increase the number of students.

Earlier, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIEK) has announced the results for HSC Part II science general group.

All the top three positions in science and general groups were secured by female students, while a male student also bagged the first position in science group.

