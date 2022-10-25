BIEK announces HSC Part II results 2022

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEK) has announced the results for HSC Part II science general group, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Muhammad Shariq – a student of Adamjee Govt. Science College – secured the first position in the BIEK science general group after obtaining 1026 out of 1100 marks.

The second position was secured by Aqiba – a student of Sir Adamjee Institute – with 1020 marks, while Noman Ahmed – another student Adamjee Govt. Science College – secured the third position with 1012 marks.

In the Home Economics group of HSC Part II, Zainab – a student of Rana Liaquat Ali College – secured the first position by obtaining 1065 marks.

Kanita Lodhi secured second position with 1053 marks while Ayesha Bano Munshi secured third position by scoring 1045 marks.

Earlier in September, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) announced the results of Matric Annual Examinations 2022 for Science, General Group and Special Students.

Read More: PUNJAB ANNOUNCES MATRIC RESULTS 2021

All the top three positions in science and general groups were secured by female students, while a male student also bagged the first position in science group.

According to the results, Abdul Rehman son of Abdul Hafeez, a student of Islamic Institute of Education, has secured the first position with 1073 marks out of 1100 (97.54 per cent) in Science Group.

Comments