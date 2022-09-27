Matric results 2022 announced

LARKANA: Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Tuesday announced Matric, part-II, results, ARY News reported.

According to Controller Examinations, Amna Abro and Ghazala Naz Dharejo jointly secured the first position in science group after securing 1008 marks.

In the general group, Saiqa Naz got first position after securing 943 marks in Larkana matric exams. Muhammad Shafiq Buzdar secured the second spot with 904 marks.

Earlier this month, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) announced the results of Matric Annual Examinations 2022 for Science, General Group and Special Students.

PUNJAB ANNOUNCES MATRIC RESULTS 2021

All the top three positions in science and general groups were secured by female students, while a male student also bagged the first position in science group.

According to the results, Abdul Rehman son of Abdul Hafeez, a student of Islamic Institute of Education, has secured the first position with 1073 marks out of 1100 (97.54 per cent) in Science Group.

Comments