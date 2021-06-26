All vaccination centres in Lahore to remain closed on Sunday

LAHORE: All Covid-19 vaccination centres in Lahore will remain closed on Sunday (tomorrow), the provincial capital’s deputy commissioner said.

He tweeted: “IMPORTANT: The public is informed that all vaccination centers in the city will be closed on Sunday.”

“Therefore, all citizens of Lahore are requested not to visit any vaccination center tomorrow. Thanks.”

Last week, chaos was witnessed at the Lahore Expo centre vaccination facility when people who gathered there to get inoculated against the virus got angry over being kept waiting for long and broke inside, smashing its glass doors.

“We have been standing since the morning but are not being administered vaccine,” a citizen lamented. However, the administration said the citizens were not ready to leave despite being told that the inoculation centre was out of stocks.