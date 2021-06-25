No Covid-19 vaccination, no entry in shopping malls, banks and offices

QUETTA: Citizens who have not yet got themselves inoculated against Covid-19 will not be able to enter shopping malls, banks and government offices in Quetta as the district administration has made vaccination mandatory for entry to all public places.

According to a notification, the administration has asked all the malls, banks and offices in the provincial capital to deny entry to un-vaccinated denizens.

They will also not be allowed to enter public parks and other recreational spots, it said.

The administration has further instructed that all such people should not be allowed to use public transport and called for banks, shopping malls and shops to check Covid-19 vaccination cards of people.

On June 9, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) made Covid-19 vaccination obligatory for public and private sector employees.

“The government employees should get themselves vaccinated by June 30,” the NCOC said.