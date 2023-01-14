All you need to know about LG elections in Karachi, Hyderabad

KARACHI: Residents of Karachi and Hyderabad will finally get to vote for their chosen representatives as the second phase of long-delayed local government (LG) elections will be held tomorrow (January 15).

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the local government (LG) elections would be held in 16 districts across Sindh, including Karachi and Hyderabad.

The first phase was held in June 2022, but the second leg has been delayed multiple times due to the devastating floods and then due to a combination of security concerns and continuing concentration of government resources and manpower on flood relief.

Polling stations

As per the data available with ARY News, a total of 8,857 polling stations has been set up in three divisions of 16 districts across Sindh, out of which 8,153 have been declared sensitive.

Almost 17,863 candidates will compete against each other in the LG elections. Almost 49 candidates have passed away before the elections.

Meanwhile, at least 727 candidates – seven from Karachi, 410 from Hyderabad and 310 from Thatta – have been successfully elected unopposed in the three divisions.

In Malir district, one joint seat of Chairman and Vice Chairman while three ward members were elected unopposed. Moreover, one ward member from District Central, District Korangi and District Kemari, each, elected unopposed.

Security during LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared 8,153 polling stations either sensitive or most sensitive.

The Ministry of Interior has ordered static deployment of Frontier Constabulary (FC) troops outside all highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations during the elections in Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta divisions.

Interior Ministry, in its letter to ECP, mentioned that the exact number of troops and area of deployment will be worked out by the electoral watchdog, Home Department, and Government of Sindh in consultation with FC authorities.

The development came after Pakistan Army Saturday turned down a request for static deployment of troops outside the “sensitive and most sensitive” polling stations.

Responding to the request, GHQ stated that as already intimated given current deployment and very high number of sensitive and most sensitive polling stations, required static deployment and security cover to polling staff and material as “desired by [ECP] is not possible.”

Key candidates to watch out for

A strong contest is expected between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamat-e-Islami (JI) candidates in the local government elections.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman is a candidate from Union Council (UC) 8, North Nazimabad.

The JI leader will face the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Akbar Masood, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Abu Bakkar Siddiq and the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Sahibzada Khan.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi from Karachi East Union Committee No. 2 Solider Bazaar will be in the race for Karachi Mayor slot. Shamim is currently MPA from PS-101 Karachi East-III.

Shamim has the support of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM). According to the written agreement between the two parties, if Naqvi wins, the MWM’s councilor will be accommodated.

