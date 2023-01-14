LG polls: Sindh govt refutes rumours of introducing ordinance

KARACHI: The Sindh government refuted rumours of introducing an ordinance to postpone the local government (LG) polls in Hyderabad and Sindh, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Sindh government decided to hold the local government elections on January 15 (tomorrow).

The provincial government ordered the district administration and police to cooperate with the election commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The Sindh government is constitutional and they will not go against the constitution.

Moreover, despite serious threats, the Sindh government will provide full proof security.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) again rejected the Sindh government’s latest request to postpone local government (LG) elections in the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, and ruled that the polls would be held on January 15 (tomorrow) as per the schedule.

In a letter to the election commission, the Sindh government requested to postpone LG polls as the number of army and Rangers personnel required for elections are not available.

It is pertinent to mention here that after MQM-P’s demand, the Sindh government announced to postpone the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the provincial government’s notification to postpone polls and ruled that the local bodies elections will be held as per schedule on January 15.

Rejecting Sindh government notification and request, the ECP has directed Interior Ministry to ensure the deployment of Rangers and Army on highly sensitive polling stations in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Later, the Sindh government also announced to hold the local government (LG) polls on January 15, 2023.

