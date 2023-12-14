‘Allah blessed me exactly with what I had asked for…’: Naimal Khawar thankful for Hamza Ali Abbasi

Former actor and celebrity wife Naimal Khawar Khan spilt details of her first meeting and marriage with now-husband Hamza Ali Abbasi in a new interview.

Seated across actor-host Imran Ashraf on a private news channel, star wife Naimal Khawar Khan spoke candidly about her personal life and divulged rare details of her marriage with the ‘Pyarey Afzal’ star.

Khawar heaped praises at her husband and was of the belief that she must have done something good in life, for which she has got such a pious life partner. “I think I’m very lucky, I got exactly what I had asked God for,” she told the host.

The celebrity continued, “And the most important thing that I’d asked for was that whoever I get married to, he must be God-fearing, which is rare in today’s world. I truly do consider myself so fortunate that Hamza is solid when it comes to that. That attracted me to him, and that is what made me fall in love with him.”

Sharing rare details of their first meeting, Khawar shared that they first met on the set of a film, however, the brief meeting lasted for only two seconds.

She added, “Then, he messaged me related to work. It was a painting. After that, he came to my exhibition and asked me to make a painting for him. When the painting was made and done… I went to study abroad after.”

“After a few months, he said he was sending a proposal. The proposal arrived at home. There was a small meeting with my father, man-to-man. My father said that he wanted to talk to this boy first, and I wasn’t allowed here. He said I would not be present. Because no one from my family is from the industry. And this industry boy suddenly came in, and my father, being a Pakhtun, insisted on meeting. He met my father, received approval, and we got married,” Khawar detailed.

She also mentioned that both of them are of a similar, soft-spoken nature, hence fights are quite rare between them.

For the unversed, A-list actor Hamza Ali Abbasi tied the knot with co-actor Naimal Khawar Khan in 2019 and the celebrity couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Mustafa Abbasi in 2020.

