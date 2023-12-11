New teaser of Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ayeza Khan’s ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ leaves fan asking for more!

The fresh teaser of the hotly-anticipated mega drama serial, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, starring A-list pair Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan is finally out now.

After the first looks at the lead actors Ayeza Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi, along with the mesmerizing OST of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, the makers have now unveiled a new teaser of the much-awaited drama serial, leaving eager fans begging for more of their unparalleled chemistry.

While the name of Khan’s character was revealed to be Mahnoor, makers are yet to announce the name of Abbasi in the play, while their hashtag was mentioned to be ‘ShehNoor’.

The mega-serial is even more special as Abbasi is set to return to the TV screens after a long hiatus and will reunite with his ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star Ayeza Khan on screen, after a decade, giving millions of fans all the more reason to celebrate.

Apart from the lead duo, the ensemble star cast of the serial features the likes of Nawal Saeed, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Haris Waheed, Savera Nadeem, Asif Raza Mir, Nausheen Shah, Mariyam Nafees, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

Notably, Qasim Ali Mureed, the mastermind who gave hits like ‘Mere Humsafar’, ‘Prem Gali’ and the movie ‘Tich Button’, helmed the direction of the drama serial, while, Rida Bilal, who has writing credits for the acclaimed serial ‘Khudgarz’, penned the script.

Next Level Entertainment (Sinf-e-Aahan, Do Bol) of sisters Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz, and Six Sigma Plus of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib are the production banners for the project.

The serial is coming soon only on ARY Digital.

