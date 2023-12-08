Nawal Saeed drops BTS picture from ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’

Showbiz starlet Nawal Saeed shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the hotly-anticipated drama serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’.
After the exciting teasers and cast reveal for the most awaited project of the season ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, actor Nawal Saeed, who is set to share the screen space with the ensemble star cast, dropped a BTS picture with director Qasim Ali Mureed, from the sets of the show.
Sharing the solo picture on her Instagram feed, the ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor captioned, “Jaan e Jahaan 🪔 with the terrific @qasimalimureed!”
Thousands of her fans on Gram showered their love on the now-viral photo in the form of likes and comments for the celebrity.
For the unversed, the mega serial marks the grand comeback of former actor and heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi on TV after several years and will see him reunite with his ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star Ayeza Khan after a decade.
Apart from Saeed, the ensemble supporting cast of the serial also features the likes of Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Haris Waheed, Savera Nadeem, Asif Raza Mir, Nausheen Shah, Mariyam Nafees, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.
Qasim Ali Mureed helmed the direction of the play, while, Rida Bilal penned the script. Next Level Entertainment of Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz and Six Sigma Plus of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib are the production banners for the project.
‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ is coming soon only on ARY Digital.
