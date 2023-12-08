Nawal Saeed drops BTS picture from ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’

Showbiz starlet Nawal Saeed shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the hotly-anticipated drama serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

After the exciting teasers and cast reveal for the most awaited project of the season ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, actor Nawal Saeed, who is set to share the screen space with the ensemble star cast, dropped a BTS picture with director Qasim Ali Mureed, from the sets of the show.

Sharing the solo picture on her Instagram feed, the ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor captioned, “Jaan e Jahaan 🪔 with the terrific @qasimalimureed!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

Thousands of her fans on Gram showered their love on the now-viral photo in the form of likes and comments for the celebrity.