Influencer recreates Ayeza Khan’s Mubashira to Mahnoor transformation – Watch

A beauty blogger and social media influencer recreated the viral transition video of A-list actor Ayeza Khan, going from Mubashira Jaffar aka M.J. to Mahnoor of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’.

A Faisalabad-based makeup artist, social media influencer and content creator, Urooba Faizan, or as she is commonly known, Rooba, recreated the transition video of Khan, where she moved past M.J. of ‘Mein’ to transform into soft and kind-hearted Mahnoor for the new serial.

Rooba wore outfits and makeup similar to Khan for the transition reel and used the same gestures and music for her version.

The video was watched by more than half a million social users and garnered praise for the content creator, while there was also a section of keyboard warriors, who dropped negative comments on the post.

For the unversed, Ayeza Khan dropped the original reel earlier this week, after the first look of the hotly-anticipated drama serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ was unveiled by the makers.

In the clip, the A-list actor shed off her fierce avatar of M.J. to embrace the loving and soft-hearted Mahnoor, in the new serial. “Introducing Mahnoor. We now transition from the wrath of MJ to the kind and loving nature of Mahnoor. Countdown begins,” she had written in the caption of the video post.

As for ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, the mega serial will mark the grand comeback of former actor and heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi on TV after several years and will see the reunion of the ‘Pyarey Afzal’ duo after 10 years.

Qasim Ali Mureed helmed the direction of the enchanting play, while, Rida Bilal penned the script. Next Level Entertainment of Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz and Six Sigma Plus of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib are the production banners for the project.

The serial is coming soon only on ARY Digital.

