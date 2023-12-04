Ayeza Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi’s BTS from ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ goes viral

A-list actors Ayeza Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi gave a peek into their characters from the hotly-anticipated serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ in the new reel.

After the first look of Ayeza Khan, as Mahnoor of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ was unveiled on Saturday, she also dropped a BTS reel with Hamza Ali Abbasi, teasing the name of his character.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Khan wrote, “Meet #ShehNoor. In J a a n – e – J a h a n 🪔Very soon…”

Soon after she published the video, social users started to make random guesses if Abbasi is named Shehnawaz, Shehryar, Shehroz or Shehraam in the serial.

Apart from the lead duo, the ensemble star cast of the serial features the likes of Nawal Saeed, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Haris Waheed, Savera Nadeem, Asif Raza Mir, Nausheen Shah, Mariyam Nafees, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

Notably, Qasim Ali Mureed, the mastermind who gave hits like ‘Mere Humsafar’, ‘Prem Gali’ and the movie ‘Tich Button’, helmed the direction of the drama serial, while, Rida Bilal, who has writing credits for the acclaimed serial ‘Khudgarz’, penned the script.

Next Level Entertainment (Sinf-e-Aahan, Do Bol) of sisters Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz, and Six Sigma Plus of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib are the production banners for the project.

The serial is coming soon only on ARY Digital.

