Ayeza Khan’s ‘first look’ from ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ revealed!

Fans of prolific actress Ayeza Khan were overjoyed after her first look from the highly-anticipated ARY Digital serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan‘ was unveiled.

Ayeza Khan, who is currently winning hearts with her portrayal of self-centred Mubashira Jaffar in the superhit serial ‘Mein‘, is all set to steal the show by playing Mahnoor in ‘Jaan-e-Jahan‘.

The prolific actress will share the screen with ‘Pyarey Afzal‘ co-star Hamza Ali Abbasi.

As soon as her looks from the drama debuted, the fans took to social media to praise her looks. They are relishing the prospects of her reunion with Hamza Ali Abbasi in the upcoming serial.

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Koi Chandh Rakh‘ star had dropped a new transition reel of herself. The clip showed her moving past the fierce avatar of Mubashira Jaffar to Mahnoor.

She had described Mahnoor as a character with a “loving nature”.

Yesterday, the first look of her ‘Jaan-e-Jahan‘ co-star Hamza Ali Abbasi was also unveiled. Hamza Ali Abbasi will return to the mini-screens after nearly three-year hiatus.

It is pertinent to mention that Qasim Ali Mureed, who has directed blockbuster serials ‘Mere Humsafar‘, ‘Prem Gali‘ and the movie ‘Tich Button‘, has helmed the direction.

Rida Bilal, who has writing credits for the acclaimed serial ‘Khudgarz‘, has penned the script.

‘Jaan-e-Jahan‘ is coming soon only on ARY Digital.