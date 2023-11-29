In pictures: Ayeza Khan’s head-turning style in Prague

A-list TV actor and fashionista Ayeza Khan is ruling the Gram with her head-turning style on the streets of Prague.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ayeza Khan continues to serve her 13 million followers with some major style goals in her pictures from Prague, as she brings on her fashion A-game to explore the capital city of the Czech Republic.

In the latest five-photo gallery, captioned simply with the hashtag ‘Prague diaries’ and the styling credits, the ‘Mein’ actor looked breathtaking in her floral moment as she posed in front of the Prague castle for the shoot. Her multi-hued midi dress was styled with a warm, tan stole along with a black leather bag and boots.

Earlier, she also posted another photo dump of herself posing in a cosy yet spooky home in the city. “Living my best life in Prague,” she wrote in the caption of the post, with all the attention on her skirt and leather gloves look.

Thousands of her followers in the social sphere showered their love on viral Instagram posts with likes and comments for the celebrity.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayeza Khan is currently ruling the TV screens with ‘Mein’, her maiden collaboration with the TV sensation, Wahaj Ali.

The serial, directed by Badar Mehmood and written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, follows two strong-headed individuals who ‘end up crossing paths due to being unlucky in love’ while facing family and societal pressures.

‘Mein’ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.

