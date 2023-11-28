Dur-e-Fishan Saleem steals the show with her Saree pictures

A-list actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem stole the show with her Saree look in the new Instagram pictures.
Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem treated her millions of followers with a bunch of breathtaking pictures, flaunting a stunning six-yard drape, probably for a winter wedding in the capital.
The five-picture gallery, captioned with, “Saree never sorry,” and lip emojis along with styling credits, captured the fashionista in a fuschia-coloured, solid saree by renowned couturier Farah Talib Aziz, paired with a matching embellished blouse.
She styled the modern look with no accessories and minimal makeup with blow-dried hair for the outing.
Thousands of her fans showered their love on the post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is currently winning acclaim for her portrayal of Alizeh in ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’, co-starring Mikaal Zulfiqar. The play about the importance of consent in marriages and relationships, also features Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Memoona Qudoos and others in pivotal roles.
Naila Zehra Jafri wrote the script for the Six Sigma production and veteran actor Saba Hamid has the direction credits for the play.
‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ airs every Tuesday and Wednesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.