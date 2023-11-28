Dur-e-Fishan Saleem steals the show with her Saree pictures

A-list actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem stole the show with her Saree look in the new Instagram pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem treated her millions of followers with a bunch of breathtaking pictures, flaunting a stunning six-yard drape, probably for a winter wedding in the capital.

The five-picture gallery, captioned with, “Saree never sorry,” and lip emojis along with styling credits, captured the fashionista in a fuschia-coloured, solid saree by renowned couturier Farah Talib Aziz, paired with a matching embellished blouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

She styled the modern look with no accessories and minimal makeup with blow-dried hair for the outing.