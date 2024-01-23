U19 World Cup: Afghanistan’s Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar takes two in two against New Zealand

The video of Afghanistan spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar’s brilliant performance in the low-scoring thriller against New Zealand in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 fixture at East London’s Buffalo Park is going viral.

The viral video showed him taking Tom Jones and Oliver Tewatiya’s wickets on consecutive deliveries in the sixth over.

He had dismissed opener Luke Watson in the fourth over.

However, his performance went in vain as New Zealand won the group stage fixture by one wicket.

Afghanistan were dismissed for just 91 in 21.3 overs with Jamshid Zadran scoring 22 with four boundaries to his name.

Medium pacer Matt Rowe bowler was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers with his superb figures of 5-21 in eight overs.

Afghanistan put on a spirited effort with the ball but their 24 extras came back to haunt them as New Zealand successfully chased the 92-run target in 28.2 overs.

Captain Oscar Jackson was the top scorer with 26 off 45 balls with three boundaries to his name.

Apart from Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Khalil Ahmed and Arab Gul were impressive with their two-wicket hauls as well.

