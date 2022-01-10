Allegation of PTI’s prohibited foreign funding proved false: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the allegation of receiving prohibited funds from foreign sources against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) proved false, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan made the statement while chairing the session of government spokespersons today in which the participants reviewed the developments related to the Murree tragedy, foreign funding case, opposition’s long march and prevailing economic situation.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and Punjab government spokesperson Hasaan Khawar briefed administrative matters prior to and after the Murree tragedy to the premier.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and State Minister Farrukh Habib apprised the session’s participants over the latest developments in the foreign funding case.

PM Imran Khan said that the allegation of receiving prohibited foreign funding has proved wrong against the PTI. The participants said that in the coming days, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will have to answer their sources of foreign funding.

PM Khan said that PTI-led federal government faced some major issues after coming into power as the national reserves were near bankruptcy and needed timely steps.

He added that the coronavirus pandemic has also created a difficult situation and later post-Covid inflation issue hit the nation.

The premier said that it was also challenging to tackle the development in Afghanistan. He said that the PTI government has successfully dealt with the bankruptcy and Covid pandemic situation.

Imran Khan said that the challenges are controlling the inflation and ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Regarding the opposition’s anti-government movement, the government spokespersons said that political rivals wanted to design a fake narrative against the PTI-led federal government.

They added that the nationals were not ready to back their narrative despite their multiple calls for protests against the PTI government.

