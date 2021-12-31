Discrepancies found in PML-N, PPP’s foreign funding during ECP scrutiny

ISLAMABAD: Startling revelations have emerged during the scrutiny of foreign funding of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the foreign funding details, no records of multi-million donations received by the PPP and PML-N have been found.

“The PML-N has not submitted bank statements of seven of its accounts out of the total nine it has submitted before the ECP,” they said adding that these accounts have been pointed by the PTI’s auditors and were allegedly concealed by the PML-N leadership.



Out of seven of these concealed accounts, the sources said that five of them are being operated in Punjab while one each is in KP and Sindh. “PML-N has failed to share details of Rs450 million,” they said adding that the party has only presented a record of two percent of its accounts.

Moreover, the sources claimed that the PPP and PPP-Parliamentarians have unlawfully transferred money to each other as the latter have transferred Rs100 million to the former.

“The PPP has also not presented a record of Rs450 million of its donations,” they said adding that the PPP has also not submitted bank statements of 10 of its accounts.