Alleged Shehbaz Sharif audio leak reveals Maryam meddling in govt affairs

ISLAMABAD: An alleged telephonic conversation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with PM House official has leaked on social media in which the latter could be heard talking with the prime minister regarding Maryam Nawaz’s alleged influence in govt affairs, ARY News reported.

In an alleged audio tape, the govt official is talking with PM Shehbaz Sharif about importing a plant from India on behalf of the son-in-law of Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

During the conversation, the PM House official could be heard advising the premier to not import a plant from India as the step will harm the reputation of governemnt.

“The problem is that that matter will first go to AC and then to the cabinet and importing machinery from India on the instructions of the Prime Minister won’t be easy as it can become an issue,” the official could be heard replying to PM.

Shortly after the audio surfaced online, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry expressed concern over the business dealings of the Sharif family.

وزیر اعظم کی Leaked Call کئ حوالوں سے انتہائ تشویشناک ہے ہمیشہ کی طرح خاندانی کاروبارکےتحفظ کیلئے قوانین کو بالائے پشت رکھنا تو شریف فیملی کا پرانا وطیرہ ہے ہی لیکن ایکسپریس اور جیو کے نیوز ہیڈز کی شہباز شریف اور حکومتی مشورہ سازی میں کردار میڈیا پر ایک اور کلنک کا ٹیکا ہے https://t.co/bvgZIdMlls — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 24, 2022

The government and the PML-N have yet to make a statement on the alleged leaked call.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz admits it’s her voice in viral audio

It may be recalled that earlier during the PML-N regime, the alleged audio of Maryam Nawaz’s media team had come to light, which the PML-N leader admitted is her voice.

In the earlier audio leak, Maryam Nawaz was instructing to stop advertisements of several channels including ARY News.

