Maryam Nawaz admits it’s her voice in viral audio

ISLAMABAD: Daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has admitted that the leaked audio of her instructing media team not to give advertisement to few channels is real.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Maryam Nawaz said: “Audio attributed to her is real and she will not say that it is edited.”

Referring to the alleged leaked audio of former CJP Justice retired Saqib Nisar, Maryam said that as soon as the audio came out, propaganda regarding the clip began to prove that the clip was doctored despite the fact that a very renowned American company did the forensic analysis of the clip.

Earlier this week, a viral audio attributed to Maryam Nawaz came to light in which she was heard giving instructions to the media team to stop advertisements of several TV channels during the PML-N tenure.

In the leaked audio, Maryam Nawaz directed to stop advertisements of several channels including ARY.

The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had said that no advertisement will be given to 24News, 92News, SAMAA and ARY.

