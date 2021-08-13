Woman ends up in hospital as hair dye causes severe allergic reaction

The youth lot changes their original hair colour to look fashionable in it but whatever you apply to your body, superficially or skin deep, has some response or reaction.

Listening to a 23-year-old’s story, girl named Shaylene Gartly, you might always think twice before you dye your hair.

Working as a receptionist in Ontario, Canada, Gartly did not think colouring would become such a dreadful ordeal.

The 23-year-old dyed her hair to look even pretty but she ended up in a hospital as the reaction of the dye was so repugnant she became facially unrecognizable.

She was jubilant having her hair dyed but this joy was so fleeting, as soon as she got home, she experienced an incessant itching starting in her head and the next day her head and face got swollen.

This got worse with friends thinking she was using some online look like an alien when she posted a picture over that reaction. She was immediately rushed to a medical facility and in order to recover soon, she had to cut her hair.

Her face, head and neck got swollen and she could not open her left eye at all. She said that she had to keep an ice pack on her head every night for one week in order to reduce pain.

She came to know about her allergy to the chemical commonly used in the hair colourings PPD (paraphenylene diamine).

She had to suffer the excruciating repercussions of allergy and after the incident Shaylene took to social media to inform people to be very careful while getting a hair dye.

However, she said that she would not have been in this condition if she would have got a patch test done.