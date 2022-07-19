Allied parties lash out at govt over ‘rising inflation’

LAHORE: The allied parties have lashed out at the federal government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over ‘rising inflation’ during a meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance parties, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

An important meeting of PDM alliance parties and government officials was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) victory in the recently-concluded Punjab by-election.

The meeting was attended by the top leadership of the coalition allies, including PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, JWP leader Shahzain Bugti, MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and a number of other leaders.

During the meeting, the allied parties lashed out at the PMLN-led federal government over the rising inflation. Sources told ARY News that MQM-P, Awami National Party (ANP), and MNA Mohsin Dawar lambasted the government over its failure to control inflation.

Speaking on the occasion, former Karachi Mayor and MQM-P leader Wasim Akhtar asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take measures against inflation, saying that it was weakening a ‘strong political unity’.

Meanwhile, MNA Mohsin Dawar also lashed out at the Prime Minister over failure to give ‘justice’ to Ali Wazir. “Mian Sahab, if you cannot control inflation and cannot give justice to Ali Wazir, so why did you come into power,” he asked PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Sources further said that PM Shehbaz Sharif assured the allied parties and said that the government was taking measures to control inflation.

The ruling coalition also decided against dissolving the National Assembly (NA) in view of PTI’s fresh demand for holding early general elections.

