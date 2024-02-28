Allied parties meet Fazalur Rehman ahead of the NA inaugural session

ISLAMABAD: Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and other allies in the centre met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman ahead of the inaugural session of the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

According to details, a high-level delegation of the allies met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad.

PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq, Saad Rafique and Ahsan Iqbal, PPP’s Syed Khursheed Shah, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Syed Naveed Qamar, Abdul Aleem Khan of the Istehkam-e-Paksitan Party (IPP) and Khalid Magsi of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) among the leaders who reached Fazalur Rehman’s residence.

PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq who has also been nominated for the National Assembly speaker’s slot said that they had a very ‘good’ conversation with the JUI-F chief.

“We met Maulana Sahib and requested for a vote,” Ayaz Sadiq added.

He said that Maulana Fazalur Rehman expressed some concerns, asserting to address the same in the coming days. Ayaz Sadiq said that upon their request for support in the elections, JUI-F would decide after consultation with the party’s leadership.

Ayaz Sadiq said that they would continue holding meetings with Maulana Fazalur Rehman.

Read More: PML-N nominates Ayaz Sadiq for NA speaker’s slot

Earlier on Wednesday, the PML-N nominated Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for the National Assembly (NA) speaker’s slot in the parliamentary party meeting presided over by Nawaz Sharif.

As per details, party supremo Nawaz Sharif also okayed the PML-N parliamentary party’s recommendation to nominate Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as the party’s candidate for the National Assembly speaker’s election.

PML-N leader Atta Tarar said that in the parliamentary party’s meeting, Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination for the prime minister slot has also been approved officially. He said that in the meeting Nawaz Sharif was paid tribute for his ‘services’ to the country.