PML-N nominates Ayaz Sadiq for NA speaker’s slot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nominated Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for the National Assembly (NA) speaker’s slot in the parliamentary party meeting presided over by Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

As per details, party supremo Nawaz Sharif also okayed the PML-N parliamentary party’s recommendation to nominate Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as the party’s candidate for the National Assembly speaker’s election.

PML-N leader Atta Tarar said that in the parliamentary party’s meeting, Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination for the prime minister slot has also been approved officially. He said that in the meeting Nawaz Sharif was paid tribute for his ‘services’ to the country.

Atta Tarar said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts were also acknowledged for ‘saving’ the country from default. He said that the decision for the National Assembly deputy speaker will be taken after consultation with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Atta Tarar said that a joint parliamentary meeting of allied parties would be held Wednesday evening at Punjab House. He said that a decision regarding Balochistan governor is yet to be taken, adding that the party leadership will decide on the matter soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf summoned the National Assembly session on Thursday, the 29th of February for the oath-taking of the newly elected MNAs

The Speaker National Assembly summoned the session under clause 2 of Article 91 of the constitution after President Arif Alvi refused to do so, maintaining that the lower is still incomplete as a decision on some reserved seats is yet to be announced.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf summoned the inaugural session of the National Assembly at 10 am on Thursday. The Speaker would administer the oath to the newly elected members of the National Assembly. The schedule for speaker and deputy speaker elections will also be issued in the inaugural session.

Earlier on February 13, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif nominated his younger brother and party president Shehbaz Sharif for the post of the country’s prime minister, Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz was nominated for the post of Punjab’s chief minister.