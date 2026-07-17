The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet has approved a 100 percent increase in performance allowance for government officers serving in the attorney cadre, doubling the existing rate from 60 percent.

The provincial government has formally approved the increase as part of a revised policy for attorney cadre officers.

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An official notification states that the performance allowance will be equivalent to the officer’s initial basic pay under the 2022 pay scale. However, the pension or gratuity will not be added to it, and it will remain subject to income tax.

The notification further states that the allowance will not be payable during periods of extraordinary leave, long-term leave, or suspension.

It was also clarified through notification that non-attorney cadre officers, as well as officials employed on market-based salaries or under special pay packages, will not be eligible for the performance allowance.

The KP government has also withdrawn all previous orders and notifications relating to the attorney cadre performance allowance.