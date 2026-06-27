Salary with bonus announced for THESE employees

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has announced a special bonus, in addition to salary, for officers and employees of various government departments.

Speaking during the budget session in Parliament, the finance minister praised the officials and employees who worked tirelessly during the federal budget 2026–27 proceedings.

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Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb said their dedication played a vital role in completing the budget process and announced a special bonus equivalent to six basic salaries for officers and employees of various government departments, which will be paid along with their salary.

The finance minister also said that the formal approval of the federal budget had been completed, describing it as a historic achievement.

He said that, for the first time in Pakistan’s history, the federal government’s audit reports had been presented to Parliament within the same financial year.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the government’s economic team for delivering what he described as relief for the public, salaried employees, and the business community through the federal budget.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government had worked tirelessly to make life easier for ordinary citizens and expressed hope that the benefits of economic stability would soon reach all sections of society.