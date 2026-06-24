Govt employees to get salary on THIS Date

The government of Sindh has announced a revised salary and pension disbursement schedule for government employees and pensioners, under which they will receive payments before the start of each month.

According to a notification issued by the Accountant General of Sindh (AG), monthly salaries for government employees will now be disbursed on the 25th of every month instead of the 1st.

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Pension payments for retired employees will be transferred on the 26th of each month.

The notification further states that supplementary and additional payments will be processed on the 29th of every month.

While the payments related to the General Provident Fund and other outstanding dues will be processed between the 6th and 16th of each month, with an additional processing date set for the 20th.

Through the notification, the AG Sindh has also directed all concerned government departments to ensure the timely submission of payroll documents to the AG Sindh office to make the smooth and uninterrupted transfer of funds.

Officials said that under the new arrangement, beneficiaries will receive their payments before the beginning of the new month, and they believe that the measure will provide relief amid rising inflation.